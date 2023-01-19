Her Boyfriend Admitted He Cheated On Her, But He Lied About The Severity, And She Only Just Got The Whole Scoop From The Girl He Cheated On Her With

This 28-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 29, and close to a year ago, her boyfriend wound up cheating on her.

He went on a family vacation last February, and that’s when it all went down. Her boyfriend did admit that he cheated on her, but he said that it was a one-night thing.

He said that he blacked out and “casually” hooked up with another girl. She was able to find forgiveness in her heart, though it took her some time to be able to forgive her boyfriend fully.

It really was a process, forgiving her boyfriend, and he wasn’t very helpful as she tried to get over what he did.

Her boyfriend constantly made her feel like she was in the wrong for taking her time to heal from his behavior.

“Fast forward, and we are about to move in together,” she explained. “I hadn’t felt restful about the situation for a fair few months, and part of me felt something was off.”

“The thought of messaging the girl he had cheated with came into my head a few weeks back, and a few days ago, I took the plunge and just asked for her view of events. As I suspected, it wasn’t just a blacked-out evening but had spanned a week.”

“He even continued to hang out with her romantically and message her AFTER (sleeping with her) had happened. Throughout, they were kissing and acting couple-y. There was chat of it continuing after.”

She feels like she’s really stuck here because this did happen in the past, and her boyfriend has been making an effort to be his best self.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.