Her Husband Is So Obsessed With Money That She’s Thinking It Might Be Time For A Divorce

This 32-year-old woman is married to her 35-year-old husband, and they have one thing in their relationship that they do not see eye to eye on; money.

Her husband is dead set on being able to call himself a millionaire ASAP, and he expects to be able to retire before he turns 50-years-old.

In contrast, she couldn’t care less about making money, let alone being able to say she has 7 figures to her name.

“It’s just not something I’m worried about cause I’m always able to figure out a way to make it work/don’t plan on retiring until I’m 65 anyway,” she explained.

“However, his obsession with money is now officially making me lose sleep. It’s a long and complicated story.”

“But basically, I don’t think my husband wanted to get married, buy a house or have a kid with me. I’m starting to come to the conclusion that he only did those things to “shut me up” and because his family pressured him to.”

Yesterday was the final straw for her, though, when her husband screamed at her for purchasing another car seat for their baby.

Her husband raised his voice and said that she should not have bought a new car seat until their baby hit the maximum height and weight for the one they already had.

After being berated, she spent the following hour sobbing before turning to watch videos online until she felt tired.

