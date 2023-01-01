Her Roommate Just Asked Her To Move Out So Her New Fiancé Can Move In, But She Refused, And Now Her Roommate Is Harassing Her

A 24-year-old girl has lived in her apartment for the past 4 years, and during the time she’s lived there, she has gone through 2 different roommates.

Her first roommate lived with her for the initial 2 years, and her second roommate has lived with her for the last 2 years.

Her roommate right now is 32-years-old and named V, and everything has been great with her up until this point.

“She’s in a long-term relationship, and over Christmas, she got proposed to,” she explained. “Now they want to live together, but they both approached me and asked me to let her fiancé take over my lease and for me to find a new place as soon as possible.”

“I have a few problems with this. I feel like they should find a new place together because I’ve lived here longer.”

“I also told V a few months ago that I spoke to the landlord about once our lease together is up that I’ll be living alone since I can now afford it.”

Back when she did have that conversation with V about living alone, V was cool with that and mentioned that she and her boyfriend could just look for a different place to move into.

So, when it came up that V wanted her to move out, she reminded V that they had already talked about her living in their apartment all alone.

V replied back that she had been looking for another apartment, but all the places she had come across were way too much money, so therefore she and her fiancé should be entitled to their current apartment.

