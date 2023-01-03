His Family Would Not Stop Making Comments About What They Wanted For Christmas Because His Fiancé Is Wealthy, So He And His Fiancé Ended Up Flying Home Early And Giving Them No Gifts At All

In 2019, this thirty-five-year-old man took a trip to Mexico right before the COVID-19 pandemic. And while on vacation, he ended up meeting his now-fiancé, who is a fifty-two-year-old man.

So, if you could not have guessed, they immediately hit it off and fell head over heels for each other. Afterward, his then-boyfriend even asked him to relocate to Mexico before the pandemic travel restrictions took effect so they could be together.

“I have been living outside of the U.S. ever since. I have not been able to come back to visit until recently,” he revealed.

Now, his family back in the states is quite large– consisting of his mother, father, three siblings and their spouses, and a whopping twelve nieces and nephews. That is not the only difference he and his fiancé have in regard to family, though.

Apparently, he grew up as part of the lower-middle class; meanwhile, his fiancé was raised in a pretty wealthy family– which has caused some issues recently.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, his fiancé reportedly proposed to him back in July. So, since his fiancé had never gotten to meet his family yet, they decided to visit his family for Christmas in the U.S. this holiday season.

And in preparation for the big meeting, his fiancé decided to go all-out on Christmas presents for everyone in his entire family. But his family apparently had no clue that his fiancé had done that.

So anyway, after they flew to the states, he and his fiancé went to his sister’s house for a weekly family dinner on the Sunday before Christmas.

And he claims that as soon as they walked through the door, his entire family– including the kids– started making not-so-subtle remarks about all of the nice and expensive items they wanted for Christmas.

