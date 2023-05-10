She’s Sharing The Story About How She Got Back Together With Her Ex-Boyfriend 5 Years After They Had Broken Up

Most couples who break up are done with each other for good. But there are a rare few who defy all the odds and get back together again after years apart.

TikToker Sophie Floyd (@sophie.floyd) is sharing the story of how she got back with her ex-boyfriend 5 years after they had broken up.

They first met when they were both 15-years-old and were together for about a year, which at 15, is a considerably long time. They ended up splitting up when they were 17.

A few months before Sophie turned eighteen, she met a guy who she had been with for four and a half years. When she came out of that relationship, she was focused on living the single life, and she didn’t want any distractions.

Around a year ago, her boyfriend from when she was 15 randomly came back into her life. Sophie thought they would just have one awkward conversation to catch up with each other, and he would fade out of her life again.

But they continued talking to each other the next day, the day after that, and every day since their initial reunion.

At the time, Sophie was in her “no boys allowed” era, so any man she would consider being in a relationship with had to be an amazing one who really treated her right.

They didn’t see each other for 2 months after they started talking again. After 2 months, they went out to dinner.

Sophie wasn’t expecting to get back together with him. Her mindset was all about going with the flow and just seeing what happened.

