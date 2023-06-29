His Parents Told His Mother-In-Law At Their Baby Shower That The Handmade Baby Clothes She Made Looked Like They Were From 70 Years Ago, And They Humiliated Her

When two sets of parents become grandparents, sometimes they can become a little competitive and battle over who does more for their grandchild. If you’re a grandparent, did you ever feel like you had to compete with your son or daughter-in-law’s parents?

One man recently had to scold his parents after they told his mother-in-law she wasn’t doing enough to support their grandchild despite her financial struggle.

He recently welcomed a baby boy into the world with his wife. Before he was born, he and his wife were lucky enough to receive a bunch of gifts for him from their parents. His parents gifted them nice toys and clothes, and his mother-in-law handmade their son’s clothes and blankets.

He knew the clothes made by his mother-in-law were particularly special because of his wife’s family story.

His wife, her mom, and her siblings lived in poverty for a large portion of their lives after his wife’s dad abandoned their family. His mother-in-law was left with a lot of debt and had to work hard to take care of her kids. One of the ways she supported them was by making their clothes at home.

“She’s talented and always put an effort into making sure the clothes looked good enough so the kids wouldn’t be bullied,” he explained.

“Those clothes are something my wife treasures. She remembers how much love and effort went into them.”

His mother-in-law is still dealing with her debt years later and doing her best to get by. Despite that, she took a lot of time to make very nice clothes and blankets for his son.

Then, a few days after their son was born, his mother-in-law returned to their house with a bag of brand-new clothes she bought. He and his wife were shocked, considering she had already gifted them handmade things.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.