He Found Out That His Wife Cheated On Her Ex-Husband With Her Guy Best Friend And Was Recently “Reminiscing” About Their Sneaky Behavior Over Text

This 43-year-old guy has been married to his wife, who is 39, for seven years. However, over 10 years ago, she worked with a different man– who is reportedly her “best guy friend.”

His wife still keeps in touch with the guy. Plus, he and his wife have even gone on vacation with her friend and her friend’s wife in the past.

However, several months ago, he was looking over his wife’s shoulder when he saw a “questionable” text come in from her guy best friend.

This strange message pushed him to snoop on his wife’s phone as soon as he got the chance, and he uncovered some shocking information.

He learned that during his wife’s last marriage, she had a friends-with-benefits relationship with her guy best friend.

“It was a bad relationship, and I actually don’t blame her for seeking a relationship outside of her marriage, given the state it was in,” he admitted.

So, he wasn’t shocked to find both steamy texts and photos from long before he even knew his wife.

However, one set of messages did grab his attention. Apparently, his wife and her guy best friend had been reminiscing about all of the times they had to sneak around.

He and his wife currently live in a different state than the guy, so he knows there is definitely nothing going on between them right now. He is also confident that nothing sneaky has gone on throughout their entire relationship.

