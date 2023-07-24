Her Boyfriend Says He’s Never Going To Marry Her Since They Already Do All The Things Married Couples Do, And If She Had Wanted An Engagement Ring, She Should Have Thought Of Holding Something Over His Head As Leverage

This 39-year-old woman has a boyfriend a year older than she is, and they have been together for a little under 5 years.

They have a 2-year-old daughter, a house, and a whole life that they have built by one another’s side.

She says they’re essentially married, except for the fact that she doesn’t have a ring and they never walked down the aisle.

The problem is she desperately wants to actually get married to her boyfriend, but right now, it seems like their relationship isn’t headed anywhere and marriage will never materialize.

“I’ve talked to my BF about it and he basically said he is too comfortable and there is no point to marry me and I got really upset and asked him what why,” she explained.

“He told me that we already do everything a married couple does, he said that I gave him a kid, we live together, we share finances, and all that stuff so he doesn’t need to marry me.”

“And I told him that’s crazy I still want to be married! He’s telling me that I shouldn’t have decided to get pregnant then and now I have no leverage to hold over his head to get the ring.”

A week from today, she’s celebrating her 40th birthday, and she can’t help but believe that she’s wasted a ton of her time at this point.

She’s starting to think she’s an old maid who will never get married because guys are out chasing the 20 or 30-year-olds, not women her own age.

