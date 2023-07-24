He’s Abandoning His Wife Because She’s Currently Pregnant And He Never Wanted Kids

This guy and his wife tied the knot 2 years back.

Now, on the second date he had with his wife, he was very clear to her that he did not want any kids of his own, and nothing could ever get him to change his mind about that.

His wife said she wasn’t interested in having kids either, so they kept on dating, and he thought they were fully on the same page.

A couple of months ago, he had a discussion with his wife about wanting to potentially get sterilized, but she insisted that she was taking steps to ensure they would never end up pregnant.

Well, 3 or 4 months after they had that talk, his wife revealed to him that she’s actually pregnant.

“I was not happy at all,” he explained. “I was confused because I thought she [was handling it]…But it turns out she lied…because she changed her mind about not having kids.”

“I tried to come to terms with that, but I felt so betrayed by her, and I just know that I’m not fit to be a father, and I don’t want to be one either. I told her that I wanted a divorce and I don’t want to be part of this child’s life at all.”

“It really hurts because I love her, and I married her thinking that she would never want kids either. I don’t at all hate her or anything and hope she finds someone else who is happy to be an active part of the kid’s life.”

“She’s really angry with this and says that she’ll find some way to force me to be a part of this child’s life. The only part I will do in raising this child is paying child support to support her financially, and as soon as the divorce is official, I would not like to ever meet the child.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.