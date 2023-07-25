His Wife Asked For More Help Around The House And Made Him A Chore List, So He Made Her A Financial Chart And Told Her To Start Contributing To Their Joint Expenses

When this 26-year-old guy and his wife, who is 24, got married two years ago, they both decided to take on more traditional roles.

In fact, it was reportedly his wife’s idea, and she asked if he could work and take care of all the finances while she took care of their home. He was fine with that, too, and agreed to the arrangement.

However, by the time his wife asked him to buy her a new car, he simply could not afford it. That was when his wife decided to get a part-time job at Starbucks to fund the purchase of a new vehicle.

Afterward, it seemed like his wife was no longer okay with their original division of responsibilities. So, she approached him last night, and they got into an argument since his wife claimed that he had no responsibilities around the house and believed that she did everything by herself.

It was during the argument that he actually told his wife he didn’t mind helping.

“I told her that I would be happy to help and to just let me know how to help,” he recalled.

Well, his wife took that response and ran with it– creating a comprehensive list of chores for every day of the week.

On Mondays, for instance, his wife wanted him to break down all of their recycling boxes, clean up the yard, clean their bedroom end tables, and clean out the trashcans.

On Tuesdays, his wife expected him to clean their bedroom and bathroom, as well as put their trash cans out on the curb. Then, on Wednesdays, he was supposed to clean the fridge, oven, and pool.

