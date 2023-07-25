She Caught Her Son And His Best Friend’s Girlfriend Together On Surveillance Footage, And She Thought She Raised Her Son Better Than That

When this 38-year-old woman was just 16, she gave birth to her eldest son, who is now 22.

While they have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their mother-son relationship, she loves him dearly. Her son has also been through everything with her, right by her side.

So, despite her son struggling with his own personal challenges throughout his life, she thinks that he is on the right track. They have also remained close, even as he’s grown into young adulthood.

But, her son has a close 25-year-old friend whom he has known for about four years now. She also believes that the friend has had a positive influence on her son ever since their friendship began.

“He is the one who bailed my son out of jail the last time he was arrested and set him up with a job upon his release as well,” she recalled.

“I love my son’s friend, and I enjoy having him around. He is like family to us and is welcome around our house whenever.”

Just about a year ago, after her son’s friend began dating a 24-year-old woman, the girlfriend even became like family, too.

She thinks of her son’s friend’s girlfriend as the daughter she never had since she has three boys herself.

She wound up getting to know the friend’s girlfriend really well, and she has grown to love the young woman– who is reportedly talented, smart, funny, and downright beautiful.

