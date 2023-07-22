She Finally Wants To Leave Her Husband Because She’s Financially Supported Him Throughout Their Entire Marriage

When this 27-year-old woman was just 20, she got married to her husband, who is now 32. But, she claimed that her husband is the kind of person who needs to be told when to do anything and everything– including finding a job and going to work.

Ever since they started going out, he has apparently struggled to hold down a job. So, after they started dating when she was 19, she began footing the majority of their bills.

Then, not long after their relationship began, her now-husband broke his leg and was forced to recover at home.

At the same time, he received a settlement from his old company and proceeded to not work. Instead, he just stayed at home, got intoxicated, and lived off of the settlement funds for nearly a year.

She, on the other hand, was forced to work at a fast food restaurant across town– commuting two hours each way on the bus every day.

“We were homeless once, living in a tent in the woods, and I was still able to work and save up for us to find a place to live,” she revealed.

“He didn’t work almost the whole time, and when he did, he got fired.”

Aside from working like a dog, she has made countless other sacrifices for their marriage, too, such as selling her car and other personal belongings just to pay their bills.

Nonetheless, it always seemed like her husband did everything he could to hold onto his material possessions rather than help support their livelihood.

