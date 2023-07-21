She’s Sharing Her Stone Fruit Bruschetta Recipe Featuring A Spicy Kick of Goat Cheese And Crunchy Crostini Bread

TikToker Emmy (@sophisticatedspreads) is sharing a life-changing stone fruit bruschetta recipe featuring a spicy kick of goat cheese and crunchy crostini bread. The creamy cheese is topped with fresh seasonal fruit and fragrant herbs.

If you’re wondering what stone fruit is, you will probably know it when you see it. Stone fruits are any fruit with a pit or “stone” in its center. They’re also known as drupes.

Peaches are the most well-known stone fruit and are perfect in salads or for pairing with salty cheeses.

Other prime examples include cherries, nectarines, and plums, which are hands down the sweetest and juiciest fruits that summer has to offer. Here’s how to get started.

Start by giving your pieces of crostini a generous drizzle of olive oil. Follow that by sprinkling on some salt and black pepper.

Next, pop them into the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they’re lightly toasted with a golden brown color.

Then, slice and dice your choice of fruit. Emmy uses apricots and strawberries. Add the fruit to a bowl and pour some hot honey in, along with your preferred seasonings and chopped basil leaves.

Use a knife to spread fresh goat cheese on the crostini and scoop a spoonful of the fruit onto each piece.

If you would like to substitute goat cheese with something else, a suitable alternative to goat cheese would be burrata or whipped ricotta. These options will still provide you with that creamy texture that’s essential to the dish.

