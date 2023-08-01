His Brother-In-Law Shamed His Teenage Son For Going To Therapy After Suffering The Loss Of His Best Friend

Earlier this year, this 38-year-old man’s son, who is just 15, suffered a devastating loss. His son’s best friend sadly passed away.

So, ever since then, his son has been in therapy to cope with the tragedy.

“It was very hard for him, and while I’ve always been there to help him, my wife and I felt that having a therapist would be best,” he recalled.

“He seems to be making a lot of progress, so I know it’s working.”

However, his brother-in-law is apparently the kind of guy who thinks that men should not express their emotions.

He, on the other hand, thinks that opinion is complete bologna– which is why he always ensured that he and his wife were on the same page.

He wanted their kids to know that expressing their emotions was completely okay.

But, two nights ago, they all attended a family gathering– which just so happened to start right after his son finished a therapy session.

So, he and his wife picked up their son before heading to hang out. While they were at the gathering, his son also started telling him about something discussed in the therapy session that day.

