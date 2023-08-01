His Girlfriend Kicked Him Out of Her House Right In Front of Her Kids, But After She Put Her Kids To Bed, She Called Him Crying And Wanting Him Back

This 28-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is 33, and they have been dating for close to two years now.

His girlfriend does have 2 children from her previous marriage, and he says that they are really great kids.

His girlfriend also has a lot of issues, but she’s in therapy to help manage them. Despite that, his girlfriend always treats him like he’s nothing but her “emotional rag doll.”

His girlfriend routinely freaks out on him, yells at him, and has also hit him before in the past, though he says the physical stuff has not happened in several months.

His girlfriend really laces into him when her children are with their father or tucked into bed, so there’s never an audience.

Today was different though. During dinner, in front of her kids, his girlfriend kicked him out of her house.

“But today we had a disagreement and she kicked me out in front of everyone,” he explained.

“It was over dinner, I wasn’t upset, no raised voices. She told me I had 10 minutes to get my things and to leave.”

“So I do. I don’t want to make a scene or get upset in front of the kids. I get a backpack with my work stuff and go. I try to ask if that’s what she wants. And she says yes.”

