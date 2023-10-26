Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her With His Coworker And Started Dating This Girl Before They Were Over, But Now He’s Begging Her To Forgive Him

This 29-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 28, and they have been dating for the last three years.

She recently found out that her boyfriend cheated on her with one of his coworkers, and she always was suspicious that something was going on between him and her.

She even requested that he stop talking to his coworker several times since she did suspect there was more to their relationship than just work.

“45 days ago, he broke up with me, saying we don’t have a future together,” she explained. “He still kept the communication, sent me flowers to apologize for hurting me ever. He even once cried a lot over a video call for hurting me [now I learned it was right after he slept with her].”

“Two days back, I found out he is in a relationship with the said girl, which started before he ended things with me. I was deeply hurt because he made it sound like situational, and we ended things peacefully.”

“And I was his day 1 woman, who stood by him through the worst of times. And helped him do good in his career and life. Which he tells everyone he owes me big time [for].”

Just to be spiteful and petty, she reached out to his coworker to tell her the truth: that she was still dating him at the same time he was dating her.

She also told his coworker that he had been reaching out to her and staying in touch, even when she told him to move on.

Sharing all of this information obviously created waves and problems in that relationship.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.