She Went On A Sushi Date With A Guy, And After She Got Sick And Had To Cancel Their Second Date, He Demanded She Pay Him Back For The Sushi

This young woman spent some time speaking with a guy before they decided to meet up for a first date.

They live in separate states, but they’re not that far apart. One day, he asked if she would like to go out on a date to an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant.

She instantly said yes, and he offered to pick her up, even though he had to drive to another state to get her.

“He picked me up, and we had a great time,” she explained. “We extended the date and walked around stores and talked.”

“I got COVID not too long after that and told him I wasn’t feeling good and canceled our plans to hang out that day.”

“He told me to rest, but the next day sent me a long paragraph about how if I don’t want to talk to him, that’s fine, but I should pay him back for dinner.”

She was still super sick when he sent her that message, and she was actually sleeping when he sent it to her.

It’s not like she was intentionally ignoring him; she honestly did not feel good and was trying to recover.

When she woke up and saw the weird message he sent her, it was an instant turn-off for her. She did keep talking to him spottily, but he killed all desire for her to agree to go on a second date with him.

