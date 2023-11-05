He Wants A Divorce From His Wife For What She Just Admitted In A Therapy Session

This 40-year-old man and his wife, 37, have been married for the last 12 years.

Throughout that time, she has been a constant, reliable person for him, and they had a great marriage.

However, this changed once they started going to therapy together.

One of his friends was struggling with his mental health, and he and his wife were concerned about him.

After two years in therapy, his friend’s mental health seemed to greatly improve.

His wife works as a veterinarian, so she is constantly overwhelmed with her job.

Unfortunately, she struggles with depression and anxiety.

Since she was having such a difficult time, he suggested that maybe she give therapy a shot, and she took his advice.

Six months later, his wife said that she was enjoying therapy and that it was beneficial for her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.