Her Husband Invited Their Nanny To Live With Them Without Asking Her First

A year ago, this 36-year-old woman suffered from a shoulder and back injury that made it impossible for her to lift anything on the heavy side, and that includes her children.

She and her 34-year-old husband have two little boys, who are 8 and 5, and a little girl, who is 3.

After sustaining her injury, she and her husband then hired a nanny named Katie to help them out. Katie gets to their house at 7:30 every morning, and she gets all of their children ready for school in the morning.

She leaves to head out for work 15 minutes after Katie arrives, and her husband goes to work an hour after Katie arrives.

In the afternoon, Katie picks the kids up from school at 2 pm and then comes back home to get their oldest son off the bus by 3:30.

She arrives home from work by 4, and her husband gets home around 5:30. Katie stays to help her make dinner for the children and give her youngest daughter a bath since she is unable to lift her into the tub. Katie then leaves their home by 6:30 or 7 in the evening.

“My husband recently approached me about having Katie live with us,” she explained. “Apparently, she told him that the lease on her apartment was going to be up soon, and he thought that since she spends so much time here and we have the room, it was a smart idea for her to stay with us.”

“He also said that he feels better knowing there’s another adult who can pick up the kids in case an emergency arises at night or when he’s not home. I don’t think it’s necessary to have Katie live with us full-time.”

“I think I would feel very awkward having someone who isn’t my family living with us, I enjoy my privacy and being able to relax at night and when I’m not at work, and I feel as though having Katie there would make me feel very uncomfortable. When I brought this up to my husband, he got very annoyed and said that he already made the offer to Katie, so it was already “basically a done deal.”

