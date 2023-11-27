Her Husband Stole $900 From Her Savings To Pay His Ex For His Kids’ Medical Expenses, And She Wants To Break Up Over It Because She Feels Like He Keeps Choosing His Ex Over Her

This 35-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, also 35, for nearly seven years.

She has a child from another relationship, and her boyfriend has two children with his ex-wife, and they have one child together.

Unfortunately, her boyfriend has never established clear boundaries with his ex, and there has always been a lot of drama and tension between her boyfriend and his ex.

Because of the constant conflict and disagreement, he and his ex-wife have gone to court many times to try to find some resolution.

His ex-wife is an incredibly controlling person, and he doesn’t do anything to put a stop to her antics.

Due to his ex making decisions that he has no control over, she and her children have been put in uncomfortable positions on a regular basis.

Many times, her boyfriend’s ex-wife has signed up their two children for different activities, enrolled them in camps, and scheduled appointments for them, all to take place an hour away in the city she lives in, while they have custody of the children, without giving them notice in advance.

Plus, his ex forces him to drive to her for pick-ups and drop-offs of the children.

“She calls multiple times a day, every day, to ask the kids what they eat, watch, and how much physical activity they’ve had. She tracks their location and questions/instructs them and their dad about it. She also makes decisions and sends him the bill,” she said.

