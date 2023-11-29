He’s Convinced His Ex-Girlfriend Got Engaged And Pregnant So Quickly Just To Get Revenge On Him

For a year and three months, this 29-year-old guy was in a relationship with his 25-year-old girlfriend.

Although their relationship was complicated for sure, he says it is hands down the best relationship he ever had.

He was so in love with his girlfriend and dreamed of marrying her; however, they had some issues he wanted to overcome first.

But then, in March, he dumped her, and it was painful to go through with this. The last time he saw her in person was sometime in May, and he knew that she had not moved on.

Ever since May, they have just been arguing nonstop, and in August, she asked if they could get back together and start dating again.

“She asked me to try two times prior,” he explained. “I declined because I was still upset. She was not happy to break up at all, and I know it hurt her.”

“TBH, I was always there for her. I reached out to her in September, telling her that we made a mistake and that we should fix our problems and move on. She told me she was engaged. Less than 2 months after she asked us to get back together.”

He actually freaked out on her and said to drop the act. He couldn’t imagine she found some guy to give her a ring so quickly.

Last month, he gave her a call, and they had a lengthy discussion about where they had gone in their relationship.

