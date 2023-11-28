Instead Of Letting Browning Bananas Go To Waste, Use Them To Create This Simple Pumpkin Banana Bread Recipe That Even Yields Two Different Delicious Loaves

During the fall, there are endless ways to enjoy pumpkin, but a crowd favorite will always be pumpkin banana bread. Each slice is deliciously warm and moist and has a natural sweetness to it.

If you’ve got a bunch of bananas browning in your fruit bowl, use them to make pumpkin banana bread so that they don’t go to waste.

TikToker Grace Marie (@givethemgrace) has an easy, quick recipe for pumpkin banana bread that requires just a few ingredients and makes two different loaves. These autumnal baked goods will tide you over until it’s time to prepare Christmas-themed desserts!

Here’s how to make the loaves come together. Start by mashing three ripe bananas in a bowl. Mash the fruit thoroughly to eliminate any lumps, which might make the baked bread too gooey.

Then, dump in a box of yellow cake mix and one can of pumpkin purée. The mashed bananas and pumpkin purée are nearly identical in texture and serve similar purposes.

For instance, they help cut down the amount of sugar that’s needed and ensure that the loaves stay nice and tender.

Next, add two eggs, one teaspoon of cinnamon, and one teaspoon of pumpkin spice. If you’re a fan of really strong pumpkin flavoring, feel free to add a little more pumpkin spice.

Once everything is mixed well, grease two loaf pans. Coating the pans in cooking spray will allow the bread to slide right out without hassle.

Then, transfer the batter over to them. Spread the batter out so that it’s evenly distributed.

