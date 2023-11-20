She Told Her Husband And Son That After Thanksgiving Dinner, She’s Never Cooking For Them Again

This woman really loves cooking. It’s a huge passion of hers, and she loves that cooking combines science and art.

She finds fulfillment and happiness when she’s able to perfect a particular dish and feels accomplished if she successfully replicates a recipe that someone remembers only bits and pieces of from when they were a child.

Sometimes, she works on a recipe for several weeks or months, making changes here and there and noting the alterations until she feels like she’s satisfied with the final results of the best bread she could bake or making a cake going off of limited details someone provides that they remember their grandmother making but they no longer have the recipe.

“As such, the kitchen is normally my little domain, and I enjoy stocking it with equipment that is good quality or that I simply enjoy using/seeing. Unfortunately, my husband and son view kitchen equipment simply as tools, like a hammer or screwdriver. They are meant to do a job, and if they and if they get damaged or lost, they are meant to be replaced,” she said.

Her husband and son’s disrespect for her kitchen equipment has frustrated her in the past and has caused a lot of issues.

Over time, she felt like she came to a sense of acceptance with the fact that maybe some of her property being damaged or lost was just to be expected. However, the disrespect recently went too far. Not long ago, she left town for the week.

“Since I came back, it seems like every day, I find something else that was damaged or lost since I was gone. Vintage Tupperware lids melted, half of a set of measuring spoons missing, salt and pepper shakers both cracked and my favorite spatula rusted from soaking in water for who knows how long. The straw that broke the camel’s back is the carving knife,” she explained.

Once she returned home, she wasn’t able to find her carving knife anywhere, and her husband and son apparently had no idea where it went.

Unfortunately, the knife that went missing is part of a knife set that is no longer being produced, and it was pretty pricey. It also matches the most expensive cookware that she owns.

