She Wanted To Have A Party Celebrating Her Scholarship To College But Didn’t Know Her Mom Also Included Her Sister In The Celebration, So In Front Of All The Guests, She Grabbed The Microphone And Shamed Both Her Mom And Sister For Constantly Overlooking Her

This 17-year-old girl named Sonia grew up with her mother, father, and her sister, Bella, who is two years younger than her.

Sadly, their father wasn’t often absent from their lives.

On multiple occasions, he would leave for several months at a time, never letting them know where he was.

While their father was gone, their mother had to take care of them on her own while working to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table.

At 12-years-old, Sonia began babysitting so that she could earn some money to help out her mother.

“I’ve been paying for my own expenses and at least a third of the bills and food costs for the entire family ever since,” Sonia said.

Bella had a vastly different childhood than Sonia did.

Rather than getting a job over the summer, Bella took vacations with friends, and their mother has been funding these trips.

In Sonia’s view, Bella has been quite spoiled.

