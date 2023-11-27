She Went Out On A Date At A Bar With A Guy So Awful That Her Server Actually Felt Bad For Her And Let Her Have Her Drink For Free

Bartenders and restaurant servers are destined to witness every imaginable dating scenario, ranging from fairytale endings to ones that go down in history as the worst of the worst. Then, they will react accordingly to whatever the situation calls for.

TikToker Felisha (@feliidaze) went on a date that was so awful the server felt bad enough to let her have her drink for free.

So, she met a guy named Josh, and they planned to grab drinks and then play a video game together at his place afterward. Right before their date, he informed her that his aunt was actually staying at his place, so he asked if they could hang out at her house instead. She reluctantly agreed.

On the way to the date, she got lost and texted him that she couldn’t find her way. But eventually, she made it there on her own. As she reached the bar, she saw a figure standing outside. When she realized it was Josh, she immediately regretted agreeing to go out with him.

He was wearing a knit hat with ear flaps and tassels. He also carried a backpack containing a bunch of his gaming equipment. The hat seemed very childish and inappropriate for a 28-year-old man.

After being seated at a table, the server approached them to take their orders. Before Felisha could say anything, he declared that they wanted water and nothing else. Felisha was confused and could not understand why they were at a bar if they weren’t going to order any drinks or food.

The server was flabbergasted. Felisha decided to order an iced tea out of sheer embarrassment. During the date, he told her that he had actually seen her across the street from the bar when she texted him that she was lost. He didn’t say anything because he wanted to see if she would find it without his help.

At one point, she mentioned that she was slightly cold. He told her she was weak and called her names throughout the night. He also did not know how to have a conversation with a girl and spoke as if he were chatting with his gamer friends.

There was also a moment when he told her that he had packed one beer can in his backpack for himself, but his aunt urged him to bring a second since he would be meeting with a girl.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.