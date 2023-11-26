She’s Been In A Relationship For 11 Years And Is Ready To Tie The Knot, So If Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Propose By Year 12, She Wants To Leave Him

For the past 11 years, this 28-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, 33.

When she and her boyfriend met, she was 17, but she had already moved out of her parents’ home and was living by herself. Also, she was already in college and had completed her first semester of classes, and he was still in college.

She and her boyfriend started dating a month before she turned 18, and he was 21.

Even though she clarified that she may not have been too mature back then, she doesn’t think her boyfriend was, either.

In her view, she and her boyfriend have matured and grown, both on their own and within their relationship.

They have been living together for roughly 9 years, and in her view, it would make sense for the two of them to start thinking about marriage.

She has felt this way for about five years, and she’s brought up the topic with her boyfriend a few times.

Every time she’s asked him if he felt like he wanted to get married, he would always say, “‘Yeah, I guess.'”

“His tone and expressions made it feel to me as though he wasn’t taking me seriously, but I don’t know what he would say about what his intentions were with how he responded. I just know how it made me feel, not how he viewed it from his side,” she said.

