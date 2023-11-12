The Strange Story Of The Pollock Twins: Two Young Girls From England Who Are Said To Be “Living Proof” Of Reincarnation After Strongly Resembling Their Older Late Sisters, Who Died In A Tragic Car Accident

Do you believe in reincarnation?

There is one story about two little girls from England who had people believing reincarnation exists.

The story is of the Pollock twins, a pair of twin girls from England who strongly resembled their two older sisters, who had passed away in a horrific car accident before they were born.

Their parents, John and Florence Pollock, lived in Hexham, a small town in England. In 1957, their family suffered a tragic loss when their two daughters, 11-year-old Joanna and six-year-old Jacqueline, were struck and killed by an intoxicated driver.

Not long after their daughters’ passing, Florence became pregnant again. John firmly believed in reincarnation and had a strong feeling that Florence would give birth to two twin girls who would be Joanna and Jacqueline reincarnated.

Florence was against John’s belief and didn’t believe in reincarnation as strongly as he did. Florence also had doubts, as having twins was not something that ran in her family. Their arguments over the matter almost resulted in divorce.

Despite their disagreements, John did end up getting what he had wished for, and Florence gave birth to twin girls, Gillian and Jennifer, on October 4th, 1958.

Similarities between the twins and their late sisters started appearing right away when Gillian had one birthmark that looked just like a scar that Jacqueline had and another birthmark in the same place Jacqueline had one.

Before they were a year old, Florence and John moved their family to a town named Whitley Bay.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.