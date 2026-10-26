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Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Oct 26, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
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Recently, TikToker Larae (@laraemccubbins1) and her husband moved into a new house, and they think a ghost might be living alongside them. A few incidents have happened that they can't really explain.

For instance, her husband just asked her if she had been in their son Will's room, who is currently away at school. Neither of them had been in his room, yet somehow, his TV was turned on.

Her husband had gone upstairs to grab something and heard music playing. When he went into Will's room, his TV was turned to a channel that was playing music.

The TV wasn't the only thing that left the couple feeling uneasy. The second incident occurred when Larae went to brush her teeth and get ready for bed. When she took her toothpaste out of the bathroom drawer, she found that one side of the tube appeared to have been sliced open.

"I've had this toothpaste for at least two weeks, and I've used it every day," said Larae. "I used it this morning, and it wasn't like that, and my husband uses different toothpaste. It literally sits in a drawer. It wasn't like that this morning, and now it's sliced open, so I feel a little freaked out about it."

Finding a damaged toothpaste tube after using it normally that morning would understandably be confusing. Combined with the strange TV incident, the discovery has raised questions about whether the couple is dealing with something paranormal or simply experiencing a few bizarre coincidences.

It's hard to feel completely comfortable in your house when it starts doing things you can't explain. Several TikTok users offered possible explanations and suggestions in the comments section, including phrogging, which is when someone secretly lives inside another person's home without their knowledge.

"Nowadays, I think it's more likely to be phrogging over haunting. You need to check your attic and crawl spaces," stated one user.

"Keep a detailed activity log, noting the date, time, and what happened. If you have any strange or recurring dreams, wake up suddenly at odd hours, or experience sudden drops in temperature," advised another.

woman standing in front of a window at night Sofiia Shunkina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman standing in front of a window at night

"Don't talk about it in the house. Quietly set up cameras. Change the locks. You may have a phrogger," wrote a third.

"It looks like the seam busted open on the toothpaste instead of a slice. If the remote is in your son's room with the TV, low batteries can make that happen. Also, smart home devices like Alexa or connected external sources can wake them up. I'd rule out all possibilities, including a phrogger before I'll consider a ghost," added someone else.

What do you think? Is the culprit a ghost? Or is someone sneaking into their house and camping out there?

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Oct 26, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
Full Bio

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