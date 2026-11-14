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Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Nov 14, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
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A young boy of just five years old appeared to have memories of a past life that included a wife and two sons. This boy, Titu Singh, claimed to be the reincarnation of Suresh Verma, an Indian radio shop owner who was killed when two people opened fire on him.

Titu was born to Mahavir Prasad and Shanthi. He refused to accept them as his parents. Soon after he was born, he began telling stories about his past life.

He insisted that he had a wife and two kids, and they owned a radio cassette shop. Titu knew where the shop was and even recalled being cremated and that his ashes were scattered in a river.

Titu lived in a village called Badh. His family brought him to the radio cassette shop in Agra, where the salesman confirmed that the owner, Suresh, had been shot dead five years earlier. He also had a wife named Uma and two sons.

When Uma heard about Titu, she decided to visit him. She traveled to the shop with her late husband's parents and his three brothers.

Apparently, Titu immediately recognized them. He even identified a picture of Suresh as himself. He also knew family nicknames and was familiar with the layouts of the store and their home.

He inquired about his children and spoke to Uma about their last outing before he died, which was to a fair in a neighboring village. He was able to give specific and accurate details of the outing. The family reported that Titu shared a similar temperament to Suresh.

A 1988 article in India Today reported that Titu had a birthmark on his head in the exact same spot where Suresh was shot. However, Titu may have been born several months before Suresh was killed, which would debunk the whole idea that he was reincarnated.

According to Titu's father, the boy was born on December 10, 1983, but the hospital where he was born reportedly only had records that placed his birthday on December 11, 1982. The hospital records could belong to another child.

boy on shore Maria stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a a boy on the shore

Many researchers believe that Titu's story could be a case of cryptomnesia, when a forgotten memory returns to a person's mind as a new and original thought.

Titu may have learned about Suresh's death from another source, and his brain embraced it as his own memories. His father traveled to Agra every day and often read the local newspapers.

One of the newspapers he read featured the story of Suresh's death for three days in a row. Titu may have read the story and committed it to memory as his own, even though it did not mention all the personal details that Titu seemed to know.

It is unlikely that we'll ever know whether Titu was reincarnated for sure, but at least it's a really great mystery that'll keep your mind spinning!

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Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Nov 14, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
Full Bio

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