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Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Nov 08, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
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When she was 10 or 11 years old, TikToker Dakota (@spookybarbie) went to Great Wolf Lodge with her best friend and her family. She never usually had problems staying out somewhere new, and on top of that, she was regularly excited to go to different places.

"I also want to add that I've always been super in tune with myself and my senses as well as other energies," said Dakota. "I've always been sensitive to other energies, and what I would like to think is maybe I can see more than the eye can see, if that makes sense."

On their first night at the resort, she was getting ready for bed when she was suddenly overcome with pure panic. She started crying hysterically and was having her first panic attack. Looking back, she was experiencing panic attacks every night she was at the resort.

She kept saying she needed to go home, but there was no chance of that happening. She was very far from home and was on vacation with another family.

It had nothing to do with discomfort. She was with her best friend's family all the time, so her panic didn't have anything to do with them.

Her friend's mom gave her the phone so she could call her dad. Dakota sat on the phone with her dad, sobbing and begging him to pick her up. But her dad didn't have a driver's license or a car, and her mom wasn't in the picture, so there was no way back home.

"I had to sit in that bathroom for about three hours talking to my dad and crying until I was finally tired enough to maybe fall asleep," Dakota recalled.

"But I remember not really being able to sleep. I slept that night just from exhaustion of traveling there, of being at the water park all day, and then crying for hours."

The next morning, they went to the water park and had a blast until Dakota had to do an activity that involved running through the halls. For some reason, something felt off, and she was extremely uncomfortable in the hallways.

creepy bathroom zef art- stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a creepy bathroom

She had this sense of unease throughout the day, even at the water park. She was scared of the water slide, even though she had never been afraid of water slides before.

On the second night, the same thing happened as on the first night. She cried and begged to leave, but wound up staying up all night and staring at the ceiling.

Dakota had always chalked up her fear on this trip to anxiety about being so far from home, even though that had never happened in the past.

She had gone on vacations with her friends' families that were even longer and farther away. Now, she's realizing there may have been some dark energy at the resort that wasn't sitting well with her.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Nov 08, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
Full Bio

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