How to Avoid Upstaging the Bride: A Wedding Guest Guide

Weddings are always a joyous occasion (a good excuse to dress up and party the night away).

So, as a guest, you obviously want to look your best. But you should also try to ensure the spotlight stays on the bride.

Here’s a guide to help you strike the perfect balance.

1. Dress Appropriately

First and foremost, if a bride specifies a dress code on your invitation, be sure to adhere to it! Regardless of whether it’s black tie, semi-formal, or casual, make sure your attire matches the theme and respects the bride’s wishes.

And, of course, you should absolutely always avoid wearing anything white. This rule is timeless, as white, ivory, or cream-colored outfits are generally reserved for the bride.

Then, when it comes to outfit choice, it’s best to remain stylish but understated. Avoid overly bright colors or bold patterns that might draw attention away from the bride.

2. Keep Accessories Simple

Your garments aren’t the only important factor to consider: you should think about your jewelry, too. Opt for elegant and simple jewelry since large, flashy pieces can be pretty distracting.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.