He Kicked Two Guests Out Of His Dinner Party For Accusing Him Of Serving Trash Liquor And Berating His Wife About Whether Their Food Was Gluten-Free

This man is currently married, and he and his wife live in a very small town. In fact, it’s so tiny that there’s only one restaurant – and the nearest “bigger” town is around 80 miles away.

That’s why there isn’t much to do in their area, which is a problem for his wife. Apparently, she is a very social person, and living in such a secluded region has been tough on her.

“So we compromise by having friends and family over way more than I would like. It’s give and take,” he explained.

“We host weekly (sometimes biweekly) dinners. I help prep food, cook, clean, and try really hard to be a gracious host.”

Given the lack of activities around, they also don’t care if some of their guests bring a plus-one. And it helps that they always have plenty of food to serve at these gatherings.

For instance, during this time of year, they typically grill meat – such as hamburger patties, assorted sausage, and kebabs – from a local butcher.

“We buy tons of stuff that he typically sells to restaurants. Everything is frozen and vacuum-sealed in small packages. It’s not a huge deal to pull out and cook a few more kebabs or whatever,” he detailed.

However, this past weekend, he was left with a super sour taste in his mouth after a couple of his dinner party guests behaved really rudely.

It all began when one of his friends brought their girlfriend, who he’d met, and their girlfriend’s adult daughter, who he hadn’t been introduced to before. Additionally, a different friend brought their fiancée’s brother, Mark.

