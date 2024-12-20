A New Yorker Found The Remains Of An Ice Age Mastodon Right In Their Backyard

A New York resident in Scotchtown, Orange County, has discovered the remains of an ice age mastodon in their backyard.

The unnamed resident first noticed two teeth poking out from beneath the soil, partially obscured behind the leaves of a plant.

After doing some digging, multiple bones were revealed, including a fully complete jaw, according to a statement from the New York State Museum.

“When I found the teeth and examined them in my hands, I knew they were something special and decided to call in the experts,” said the resident. “I’m thrilled that our property has yielded such an important find for the scientific community.”

This marks the first mastodon discovery in New York state in over 11 years. Researchers are eager to use it to deepen their knowledge of the region’s ice age inhabitants.

The last ice age took place between roughly 120,000 and 11,500 years ago, per the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).

Mastodons (Mammut americanum) were similar to woolly mammoths. They were hairy creatures that weighed around six tons.

They were comparable in size to elephants alive today. Asian elephants also weigh up to six tons, while African elephants weigh about 6.6 tons.

Until about 13,000 years ago, mastodons lived across North America. They mostly inhabited boggy areas and pine forests.

Their broad feet and widely splayed, stubby toes allowed them to walk on soft, wet ground, making them well-adapted to life at the water’s edge.

Orange County has emerged as a prime location for mastodon discoveries, accounting for one-third of the 150 mastodon remains discovered in New York so far.

Staff members from the museum and Orange County Community College excavated the newfound fossils, which included a rib fragment, a piece of toe bone, and the jawbone and teeth.

“This discovery is a testament to the rich paleontological history of New York and the ongoing efforts to understand its past,” said Robert Feranec, the director of research and collections and curator of ice age animals at New York State Museum.

The researchers will carbon date the fossils to figure out how old they are. By studying the jaw and teeth, they hope to learn more about what the animal ate and its relationship with other animals and plants.

“This mastodon jaw provides a unique opportunity to study the ecology of this magnificent species, which will enhance our understanding of the Ice Age ecosystems from this region,” said Feranec.

“Fossils are resources that provide remarkable snapshots of the past, allowing us to not only reconstruct ancient ecosystems but also provide us with better context and understanding of the current world around us. Each discovery like this one brings us one step closer to piecing together the full story of New York.”