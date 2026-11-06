Have you ever heard the term hospice wife? I hadn't before today, and Mel (@yayamelissahood on TikTok) is the one who introduced this to me with the story she shared.

Mel says that she overheard a woman recently pointing out that single men over the age of 50 are looking for one thing: women who are at least 10 to 12 years younger than they are because they want to make them into hospice wives.

"Women who will take care of them when their bodies are falling apart. And they disguise that by saying they want to have children and that's why they need a younger woman," Mel explained in her video.

While the term hospice wife sounds cynical, decades of empirical data confirm the asymmetry behind it. When chronic illness sets in, data from the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP show that nearly two-thirds of informal caregivers are women, who handle the most physically demanding daily tasks at the expense of their own wages and retirement security.

The disparity becomes even starker when the roles are reversed. A study published in the journal Cancer (Glantz et al.) tracked married patients with severe diagnoses, and the findings revealed that partner abandonment was over six times higher when the woman was the patient (20.8%) versus when the man fell ill (2.9%).

Taking all of that into consideration, along with the staggering costs of private care for the elderly, which routinely exceed $5,000 to $10,000 a month, the dynamic creates an unspoken incentive structure.

For an aging man with no long-term care insurance and an underdeveloped support system, a younger woman isn't just a companion; she is an affordable health plan.

"I warned a younger coworker about this a few days ago. They also target women that planned for retirement, they want your 401K, because they don't have one," one person commented on Mel's video.

"Ya no joke. My 83-year-old dad, who lost my mom a year ago, announced he wanted to start dating. He wanted a 65-year-old with no ailments, a widow, who could cook and clean, and had her own money," someone else said.

Fotoproff - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is an older man in a park

"Oncology nurse here - true story. And refusing to marry or move in with him won’t save you from it either. He will still emotionally manipulate you into providing care for him," a third person added.

"This is true. I was a home care CNA for 20 years. I met a client who said he specifically married his younger wife, who was a nurse, specifically so she could take care of him as he's aging. I was shocked. This does happen," a fourth person weighed in.

You can view the video on TikTok here.