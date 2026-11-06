Search

Human content, AI powered search. 

Latest Stories

Sign Me Up
Shopping
Chicks we love
Entertainment
Celebrity
Weddings
Freaky
Sports
True Crime
Lifestyle
Animals
Human Interest
Beauty & Style
Recipes
Reviews
Advice
Gardening
Health & Fitness
Home
Parenting
Relationships
Romance
News
Travel
Featured

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 06, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio
Follow on Google NewsFollow us

Have you ever heard the term hospice wife? I hadn't before today, and Mel (@yayamelissahood on TikTok) is the one who introduced this to me with the story she shared.

Mel says that she overheard a woman recently pointing out that single men over the age of 50 are looking for one thing: women who are at least 10 to 12 years younger than they are because they want to make them into hospice wives.

"Women who will take care of them when their bodies are falling apart. And they disguise that by saying they want to have children and that's why they need a younger woman," Mel explained in her video.

While the term hospice wife sounds cynical, decades of empirical data confirm the asymmetry behind it. When chronic illness sets in, data from the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP show that nearly two-thirds of informal caregivers are women, who handle the most physically demanding daily tasks at the expense of their own wages and retirement security.

The disparity becomes even starker when the roles are reversed. A study published in the journal Cancer (Glantz et al.) tracked married patients with severe diagnoses, and the findings revealed that partner abandonment was over six times higher when the woman was the patient (20.8%) versus when the man fell ill (2.9%).

Taking all of that into consideration, along with the staggering costs of private care for the elderly, which routinely exceed $5,000 to $10,000 a month, the dynamic creates an unspoken incentive structure.

For an aging man with no long-term care insurance and an underdeveloped support system, a younger woman isn't just a companion; she is an affordable health plan.

"I warned a younger coworker about this a few days ago. They also target women that planned for retirement, they want your 401K, because they don't have one," one person commented on Mel's video.

"Ya no joke. My 83-year-old dad, who lost my mom a year ago, announced he wanted to start dating. He wanted a 65-year-old with no ailments, a widow, who could cook and clean, and had her own money," someone else said.

older man in a park Fotoproff - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is an older man in a park

"Oncology nurse here - true story. And refusing to marry or move in with him won’t save you from it either. He will still emotionally manipulate you into providing care for him," a third person added.

"This is true. I was a home care CNA for 20 years. I met a client who said he specifically married his younger wife, who was a nurse, specifically so she could take care of him as he's aging. I was shocked. This does happen," a fourth person weighed in.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 06, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

The Top 5

The Latest

The Top 5

More for you

You know what's going to leave your jaw on the floor while you're freaking out over how the truth is indeed stranger than fiction? This story I'm about to tell you, courtesy of Talia (@bytaliajade on TikTok).

Now, Talia bought her son second-hand Minecraft pajamas off a website called Vinte

Keep Reading

It's pretty awful to bring a child into the world, and then fake your own death in order to get out of having to help financially support them.

A woman who goes by @messysecrets4 on TikTok is telling an insane story about a woman whose baby daddy actually faked his own death so he no longer

Keep Reading

TikToker @seizycc was left wondering who on earth she married after her husband cheated on her with a teen girl and invited her over to their house while she was literally having brain surgery.

This is all information that only recently came to light for @seizycc. Her husband is 35, and his

Keep Reading

There certainly are many ways to find love out there in the world, but do you think it's creepy for a student to end up marrying their high school teacher?

A woman who goes by @roadkllallig8r on TikTok is talking about how a girl from her high school married their teacher, and there were si

Keep Reading

It's sad enough to find out that your spouse is cheating on you, but then uncovering the crazy amount of credit card debt they went into while straying from the marriage just adds insult to injury.

A woman named Lexx, who goes by @no_limit_lexx on TikTok, is opening up about what her cheati

Keep Reading

Most Popular

Lifestyle With A Female Focus
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Editorial Policy
Copyright © 2026
Chip Chick