He Caught His Wife Making Out With Her Former Coworker On Their Couch In The Middle Of The Night

Yesterday evening, this man made a heartbreaking discovery when he caught his wife making out with her former coworker on the couch in their living room.

Now, they have been together for five years and married for three, and his wife has never given him a reason to believe she’s been less than faithful to him. He’s trusted his wife completely all along.

Last week, his wife mentioned she was going to meet up with one of her former male coworkers, and she revealed that they previously went out on a single date before he knew her, plus they made out.

Since his wife is not the suspicious type and she was honest about her history with her coworker, he didn’t see a problem with a friendly catch-up.

At 10 p.m. last night, he fell asleep, and around midnight, he heard his wife come into the bedroom. His wife said she invited her coworker to their house for another drink.

He could hear his wife and her coworker chatting in the living room after that, and he went back to sleep. At 3 a.m., he got up to use the bathroom, and what did he find?

His wife was sitting on her coworker’s lap on their couch. While it was pretty dark in the living room, he could at least tell that they had their clothes still on.

“I said something to them, and she got up quickly, and he left. I went to the bathroom and after asked her what happened,” he explained.

“She said they were talking and drinking, and it just started happening. She said she got on top of him and they made out and he [touched her] and she did the same.”

It gets worse from there, but his wife swears she didn’t do anything more than get touchy-feely with her coworker.

Oh, and this all happened for two entire hours before he got up and caught his wife and her coworker red-handed. Sadly, his wife thought she could get away with this while he was fast asleep in another room.

He and his wife are in the middle of purchasing a house and trying for their first child, so this is the worst timing possible.

He loves his wife, and she’s the only woman for him, so he has no interest in leaving her over this. He let his wife know that they need to find a therapist to see them both ASAP, so he can hopefully prevent this from happening to him again in the future.

What his wife did hurt him greatly, and he desperately wants to find a path forward to make them bounce back even stronger.

“I know it’s fresh. But I am struggling with the fact that she did this and I want to believe it is a mistake but I don’t know how to move forward with building trust, building that love, and also a [physical] connection because she tried to hug me this morning and all I could think about was this man’s tongue and hands all over my wife and her hand on [him],” he continued.

How do you think he and his wife can recover amid her messy night with her coworker?

