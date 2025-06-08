Her Date Took Her To A Drawing Class, But Forgot To Mention The Naked Stranger

Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Gillian (@gillmakesstuff) matched with this guy on a dating app who described himself as an artsy person, she decided to overlook that potential red flag. Maybe he would be a cool artsy person, not a cringey one.

They chatted for about a week before he invited her to attend a drawing class with him, which sounded unique and charming. He typically went to the class two times a week.

He gave her zero context or preparation as to what kind of drawing they would be doing, so she was under the impression that it would be a cool, fun little drawing class.

Perhaps she would even get to sip wine and sketch.



When she met him at the art studio, she could immediately tell that they were not going to get along well. He was attractive and looked the same as his profile picture, but their chemistry fell flat right away, and he was fated to stay in the friend zone for sure.

As they were talking and getting to know one another, things started to go downhill. Within the first five minutes of their date, he told her that he was a “raging alcoholic.” In addition, he had almost ended up in jail multiple times because of his addiction.

Before the class began, they situated themselves on thin pillows on the ground. The room was also hot and stuffy, so Gillian was already a little bit miserable.

She was still trying to process the unexpected trauma dumping when the instructor walked in, followed by a woman wearing a robe. You can probably guess what happened next.

Of course, this woman disrobed, and Gillian was forced to spend two hours drawing her nude body in total silence. Talk about surrealism! To top it all off, later next week, she saw the same woman on a dating app.

Jacob Lund – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Needless to say, no numbers were exchanged, and there was definitely not a second date. She also did not match with the nude model.

At least Gillian walked away with one important lesson: always ask exactly what kind of art class you’re agreeing to before making the commitment.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan