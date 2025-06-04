His Girlfriend Hates Harry Potter And Wants Him To Cancel His $2,500 Vacation Because Of It

Four years ago, this 27-year-old man started dating his girlfriend, who is the same age as him. Now, he’s always had a desire to take a vacation to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which is part of Universal Orlando, but it was too expensive.

His dad passed away recently, and he inherited a good chunk of change. He paid his debts off and used the remaining money to buy a vacation to Universal.

“My best friend loves Star Wars, and so do I, so we decided we’d go together and split time between Universal and Disney World because we probably wouldn’t have the chance to go again anytime soon,” he explained.

“I told my girlfriend this upfront, and she said she was excited for us but didn’t want to go because she doesn’t support Harry Potter because of Rowling and her views on LGBTQ people.”

The tipping point for his girlfriend was finding out about how J.K. Rowling is using her money, and she flipped out on him because she feels he’s directly supporting people who are transphobic by going on his vacation.

His girlfriend’s younger brother happens to be trans, so his girlfriend really gets worked up over this topic. When he first began dating his girlfriend, they had a discussion about him doing whatever he wanted to do if it involved Harry Potter, but she would refrain from participating. That never caused an issue for them before.

Here’s the thing: he spent $2,500 on his vacation so far, and it is non-refundable if he cancels anything. Meaning, he will get no money back on his hotel, flights, and park tickets if he backs out.

His girlfriend is aware of this, and he isn’t willing to waste his money by canceling his trip just because she hates Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling.

“But she says it doesn’t matter, it’s not about the money, it’s about the principle, and I’m not allowed to go,” he continued.

“I respect what she’s saying and where she’s coming from, but I’m not throwing away that kind of money. And she can’t just ban me from going somewhere, I’m an adult just like she is, and I can make my own decisions.”

“I feel bad because I see both sides, on my end, I’m not willing to just lose almost 3 grand. On her end, she wants to support her brother. I want to be considerate and respect her wishes, but that’d make me lose thousands of dollars, and I’m not sure if I’m just hung up on the money part instead of how she feels.”

What advice do you have for him?

