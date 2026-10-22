It's an impossible situation to be in: unexpectedly getting pregnant, yet having your partner say they don't want to keep the baby at all. What's a girl to do when confronted with something like that?

This 30-year-old woman has a 10-year-old son, and she was with her baby daddy on and off for more than eight years. The father of her son is an amazing parent, and his family adores her. They've honestly become her family as well, and her loved ones, as well as his, live in the exact same city.

"I am now a flight attendant, and I’ve been in a (honestly really great) relationship with someone who I would have considered to be my soulmate," she explained.

They have been dating for the last three years; they work together, and they own a house in Minnesota. Her boyfriend does not have children. Although he wants to be a dad, he has shared with her that he's not ready at all for a journey like that.

"He says he wants to be financially successful before considering having kids and would like for it to be a planned thing," she added.

The problem is that she's 12 weeks pregnant with his baby, and this is a surprise to the two of them. She was taking precautions, but then went on Zepbound and quickly got pregnant.

Her doctor never mentioned to her that Zepbound could make the pill less effective for her, and that's exactly what happened here.

"But anyways, he doesn’t want the baby. And I don’t want [to terminate]. Last year, I went through a traumatizing miscarriage that left me hospitalized from excessive blood loss," she continued.

"But it sounds like this is putting a massive strain on our relationship, and I just feel like I would really like some guidance."

Stanislav - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman standing in front of Sakura trees

Apparently, her boyfriend has come up with an insane compromise: he's willing to consider keeping the baby only if it's a girl, since he's always wanted a daughter, but if it's a boy, it has to go.

The million dollar question is, what is she more willing to lose? Her relationship, or her baby? Whatever she chooses, she has to be prepared to lose something, or rather, someone.

There's bound to be resentment no matter what option she picks, and at the end of the day, she has to do what she wants to do, not what her boyfriend is pushing for.

He's a real piece of work, by the way, for failing to take steps to prevent getting her pregnant, yet saying he's not down to have a baby.

Also, I find it alarming that now he's interested in keeping a baby girl, because if he can't deal with a kid being the gender he wants now, he's in for a rude wake-up call, as kids definitely deviate from whatever fantasy you have about them as a parent.

What advice do you have for her, and do you think she should be concerned about potentially having two kids with different dads?

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