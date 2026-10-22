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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 22, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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As they say, timing is everything. How would you feel if your spouse waited years to confess that they cheated on you just two days before your wedding?

A year ago, this woman's husband revealed to her that he hooked up with someone else literally 24 hours before they said their vows (which happened six years ago).

"When he told me I was only a few days postpartum with our third child, I felt like I had no choice but to forgive him and stay. I won't have the support of my family if I leave," she explained.

"I don't have any true friends who'll support me either. We're from very religious families. My friends are all church-going and devout like my family. They believe infidelity is something you can come back from."

"They shun people who divorce unless your spouse tries to kill you, and even then they can find ways to make you stay legally married but separate."

According to her husband, he didn't go all the way with the other woman, and alcohol played a factor. She doesn't care; she finds him repulsive regardless.

She no longer sleeps in the same bed as her husband, and it makes her skin crawl to have him touch or kiss her. She's done her best throughout the past year to make her marriage work.

However, she cannot forgive her husband for cheating on her, and she doesn't see a path forward here to making it any better with him.

She is totally dependent upon him, as in her religious small town, they make women be stay-at-home moms and won't allow you to have a career.

bride and groom smiling close up Drazen- stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is are a bride and groom smiling close up

"I feel like he made a fool out of me, and he didn't speak up before when walking away would have been bad but forgivable to the people around us, and before I was tied to him with three children, [which] means I can never be fully free of him," she continued.

"I just don't know what to do, and I need advice. I have no job. I was homeschooled growing up, so my education might not be completely up to [par], if I'm honest. And I have three young kids to consider who adore their dad and are very happy currently, and that will be thrown in my face."

Wow, my heart goes out to her. She's experiencing religious oppression and a deeply selfish, cheating husband. She really has two options: she can forgive him, or she can get a divorce.

Perhaps she can go to a therapist who isn't affiliated with her church to help her decide what to do, and secure a part-time job so she can have her own money should she pick an escape route.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 22, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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