Earlier this week in Jackson, Mississippi, a woman was in town for a work trip when she came across a completely emaciated dog, alone and dying from his condition. She jumped in to help, saving his life, and this dog has since been given the name Brooks.

"Brooks approached an animal lover who was visiting Jackson, Mississippi, briefly for work. He was covered in open wounds. His skin was flaking off of his body," a GoFundMe page created to help the pup explained.

"He was so severely emaciated that his body condition score was just 1, the most extreme level of underweight. It was clear that he had been deprived of food for a very long time. He was swaying on his feet and didn't even have the strength to step up from the street onto the curb."

"And yet, when she called to him, he found the strength to come over. Despite everything he had endured, Brooks was incredibly sweet and friendly. He wasn't aggressive or afraid of people. He was just a dog looking for someone to see him, someone to care, someone to help."

This woman scooped up Brooks and raced him over to an emergency veterinarian, where he was instantly hospitalized. Brooks had his wounds tended to (many had to be sutured), and he was given a specific feeding plan to help him put weight on.

Veterinarians suspect that the wounds covering Brooks came from dog fighting, and they were made worse after Brooks had to lie down in his own filth. Brooks is two years old, and it's heartbreaking that his short life was filled with so much abuse and neglect.

After being discharged from the hospital, Brooks made the drive back to Minnesota, where his rescuer is from. A vet tech has since fallen in love with Brooks and stepped in to foster him.

"Brooks is now in the care of an experienced veterinary professional who understands the complicated, delicate process of getting a dog this sick healthy again," the GoFundMe page added.

"For the first time in who knows how long, maybe ever, Brooks is safe. He is surrounded by people who love him. He is receiving medical care. He is no longer alone. But saving Brooks was only the beginning."

GoFundMe - pictured above is Brooks after being rescued from the streets

Brooks is facing a pricey journey on his way to recovery. He has to be treated for heartworm, and he likely will need to undergo surgery to fix an injury to his ankle.

He has to put on double his weight and have his horrific wounds treated. Since Brooks is so skinny, he needs to be supervised by a vet as he makes progress.

While Brooks is out of the danger zone, it's going to take a lot of money to get him back to a place where he's thriving, not barely surviving.

"A few days ago, Brooks was emaciated, wounded, neglected, and suffering on the streets of Mississippi. He had every reason to give up, but somehow, he still trusted a stranger enough to walk toward her when she called," the GoFundMe page continued.

"That small act of trust changed everything. Today, Brooks has a name, a safe place to sleep, a skilled caregiver, and a whole community rooting for him."

"He has people who will make sure he gets his medicine, tend to his wounds, celebrate every pound he gains, and remind him every single day that he matters. He is loved. He is safe. He has a future. We cannot undo what Brooks has endured. But we can make sure the rest of his life looks nothing like his past."

You can check out the GoFundMe page created to help Brooks recover here.