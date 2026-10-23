If your sister-in-law expected you to buy and cook the turkey as well as pay her $120 for your family to attend Thanksgiving at her house, what would you do?

This year, Thanksgiving is happening at this woman's sister-in-law's house now that her mother-in-law won't be hosting. Last Sunday, her sister-in-law group texted everyone in the family to say she expects payment for attendance!

"It’s '$40 a person this year, kids under 10 free, and everybody just bring something to drink!' A minute later I got a separate text from her that just said, 'You’re still on turkey duty, right?' with nothing else after it," she explained.

"I’ve done the turkey every year since my dad passed, on his old smoker. He bought it at a church auction when I was in high school, and it takes up half our garage; my husband has been trying to get rid of it for years."

"I honestly love doing it; it’s the only time all year anybody touches the thing, and a bird big enough for everybody runs about $70 with me out there before the sun comes up, checking on it every hour or so."

She and her husband have a daughter who doesn't qualify as a kid, which means it's going to cost them $120 to attend Thanksgiving at her sister-in-law's house, and they have to bring the turkey on top of it.

Nobody else in the family has been made to cook a single thing, and her husband's brother and his wife are bringing beer as a contribution.

Oh, and then her sister-in-law had the audacity to ask if she can make and bring stuffing for everyone!

"So my plan is to Venmo her what she asked for like everyone else and text her back that since everybody’s paying in now, the turkey can come out of that too and I’ll just bring a drink [as] she said," she continued.

evgenyb - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is Thanksgiving food on a table

"I typed it out last night and deleted it. They closed on their first house in August, and she’s mentioned more than once how tight money is with the new mortgage, and I don’t want her first year hosting to start with me making it weird over a turkey."

She's left wondering if she would be a jerk to tell her sister-in-law to buy a turkey since she wants money for them to sit at the table with her.

Who charges for Thanksgiving?! It's so insane to me that her sister-in-law expects cash to host the holiday at her house. And her sister-in-law is taking advantage of her for sure, demanding money and thinking she should make a turkey and stuffing.

What is her sister-in-law contributing? Sounds like nothing. If her sister-in-law can't afford to host, then she can invite everyone to bring a dish. But since her sister-in-law is charging, it comes across like she's looking to make a profit off of all of them.

I would rather stay home than spend Thanksgiving with someone like this, and at the very least, she should text her sister-in-law that she can pay to be there, or she can bring the turkey and stuffing, but she can't do both.

What do you think?

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