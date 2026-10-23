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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 23, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you went on a date with someone who said they were embarrassed to be with you over your body hair and then gave you an ultimatum, would you still want to see them?

Last weekend, this 26-year-old man went on a second date with a girl he thinks is gorgeous. This girl is everything he ever wanted, and he was anxious to go on another date with her, as their first one hadn't been that remarkable.

They went to the beach, and everything went well. He worked up the nerve to ask this girl if he could kiss her, and she declined, stating she didn't feel ready to do that.

He felt let down, and as they made their way back to the car, they made awkward small talk. He then asked if she wanted to go on another date.

She said yes, then started to say something else and stammered but didn't get the words out. Afterward, he sent her a text to say thank you and express his excitement over another date.

"She responded by saying that she really likes me, but that I gave her the ick at the beach and that she felt embarrassed being there with me," he explained.

"Apparently, it was because of how hairy my chest and legs are. She said she found it really unattractive and asked if I could shave or at least trim everything before we hung out again. She emphasized that it was just her personal preference and apologized for how it might make me feel."

"I’m kind of at a loss for words. I know I’m a pretty hairy guy. I’ve always been that way, and I never really thought too much about it. I understand that everyone has preferences when it comes to attraction, but I genuinely never expected my chest and leg hair to be something that would give a girl the ick, especially to the point where she would feel embarrassed to be seen with me."

He feels even more upset because he thought the date was wonderful. He already was humiliated over the kiss, and then to find out that she was grossed out about his body hair on their date makes it worse.

man standing in front of a palm tree MeganMahoneyPhotos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man standing in front of a palm tree

He kind of wants to give in to her ultimatum and shave, because he really likes this girl and can picture being with her. He has shaved his chest in the past, but not his legs, and he's not sure if he would look weird in shorts.

But then, he is also wondering if he is willing to change something about himself only because this girl said it wasn't attractive to her.

"I don’t want to go into another date feeling self-conscious about whether my body looks good enough for her. I’m not against grooming myself differently, and I know body hair is a turnoff for some women," he continued.

"I guess I just never expected to feel this gross about something that has always been a normal part of my body. Am I overthinking this, or is it reasonable to feel pretty hurt by the whole thing?"

I am so upset that she said she felt embarrassed to be with him. How mean! Over body hair, of all things! He deserves to be treated better than this, and he should unquestionably stop talking to her for how she treated him.

What do you think? Was this a reasonable ultimatum, and should he agree to a third date with this girl?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 23, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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