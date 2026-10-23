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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 23, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you caught your spouse cheating and had reason to believe their affair partner's child was theirs, would you set about telling the affair partner's unsuspecting spouse?

This 36-year-old woman has a husband, Pete, the same age as her, and they have two kids. Approximately a year ago, she discovered that Pete was having an affair with his coworker, Mary, who has a husband named Daniel.

So far, she only has evidence of the affair being emotional, not physical, but she is still divorcing Pete over this. A couple of years ago, Pete landed a job at a major tech company, so they relocated to just outside of a city in the Southwest.

None of their family live close to them, and she's a stay-at-home mom who has a part-time job for a bit of extra spending money. Anyway, Mary joined the company at the same time as Pete, and Pete and Mary talk far too much about Mary's marriage issues.

Pete reassured her that Mary was just venting to him, and he felt bad for her. But she's seen the messages between Pete and Mary, and they're so inappropriate.

"Mary has said her husband doesn't always treat her like she's a wife, but his child and she calls Daniel stupid, smelly, fat, bald, and ugly," she explained.

"She has also said she only married him because he was stable, had a nice family with some money, and followed her five-year plan, so she could get what she wanted. The [romance] is ok, 'he's small down there,' her ex Nick was 10 times better."

"They talk all day at work, appropriate stuff at work. I saw his chat when he works from home. I also found a Google Doc my husband had shared with Mary on his personal phone [where] they are writing messages. That's how I found out about most of her marriage issues, complaining about her husband."

She sneaks into Pete's phone and snaps photos of all of this to support the divorce when she's ready to file. Anyway, Mary recently went on maternity leave and won't be back at the office until February.

woman in a blue jacket outside Andrey_Arkusha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a blue jacket outside

Mary is pregnant and had complications back in August, and her baby is due this month. Ever since Mary left the office, Pete has been distracted and mercurial.

There are many reasons for her to suspect that Pete and Mary's affair grew physical, and that Mary is actually pregnant with Pete's baby, not Daniel's.

Her husband used to stay late or head to the office early when Mary was there. He also withdrew more cash from the bank around those days, and then there's the secret Google Doc.

"I took my kids to see my parents after they got back from their annual holiday trip. The two weeks line up with [the] time Mary got pregnant," she said.

"She and her husband had 4 or 5 IVF failures, & she got pregnant out of nowhere. Ever since she has been pregnant, my husband has been even more anxious and moody. Also, our security cameras had issues the week I was gone."

"Regardless [of whether] the baby is my husband's or not, I am leaving him. He's cheating emotionally with another woman; I'm done. I need time to get things in order, my valuables out of the house, copy our documents, and understand our finances."

Next year, her youngest child will be in school, which means she can get a full-time job. She made more money than Pete before she quit her career, so she's not worried about being able to support herself and her kids when she finally leaves him.

If she can file for divorce sooner than anticipated, her mom has said she will stay and help with taking care of the kids, so she has options.

"My conflict is feeling bad for Daniel; he has always wanted children. I met him at a drone show the company had for family; he's a super nice guy," she continued.

"Do I tell him now and potentially let him get attached to a baby that might not be his, or do I wait until I'm ready to leave? I'm worried that if I say something now and he files for divorce first, my husband will leave now to be with Mary, and I won't be ready. My first priority is my own children."

I think she should tell Daniel, but there's nothing wrong with waiting to make sure her ducks are in a row, and she and her kids are protected before doing that.

It wouldn't be wise to do something to jeopardize her exit plan.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 23, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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