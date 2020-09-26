She Was Kidnapped Right Out Of Her Boyfriend’s Car Then Murdered 3 Days Later But It Took 46 Years To Catch Her Killer

Carla Walker was a 17-year-old cheerleader and high school student living in Fort Worth, Texas.

On February 17th, 1974, Carla got dressed up and ready to go to her school’s Valentine’s Day dance along with her boyfriend, Rodney McCoy.

Rodney was a year older than Carla and the two of them were the definition of high school sweethearts.

What should have been a safe and fun evening for the young couple turned into a terrifying time that ended in Carla’s murder 3 days later.

Facebook; Carla smiles in the photo above

