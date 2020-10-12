Megan Thee Stallion Made A Scholarship For Women Of Color And Is Giving Away 20k

Megan Thee Stallion, the 25-year-old rapper behind the hits “Savage” and “Hot Girl”, made a scholarship for women of color and she’s giving away 20k!

On the website created for the scholarship, it says, “Megan is incredibly passionate about the transformative power of education and remains a strong advocate for women pursuing a college degree.”

Megan is working right now towards her degree in health administration at Texas Southern University, and she’s currently a senior in the program.

Instagram; pictured above is Megan

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.