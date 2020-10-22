Reese Witherspoon And Her Daughter Posted Tear-Jerking Tributes To Their Dog Pepper Who Passed Away

Reese Witherspoon is a dog lover through and through. The 44-year-old actress has a few pooches in her family that routinely make appearances on social media, and sadly her French Bulldog Pepper passed away on Tuesday.

Pepper was diagnosed with cancer several months ago and seemed to be doing better recently as she received treatment.

Unfortunately, Pepper lost her battle. Here are the tear-jerking tributes Reese and her daughter Ava shared in her memory.

Instagram; Reese shared the above photo of her eating donuts with Pepper at the table

