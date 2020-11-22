Mom Who Gave Birth 2 Months Ago Passes Away After A “Tragic Horse Accident”

Jessica Bender lived in Utah and gave birth to her son Wolfe Lee Bender on August 10th.

Jessica wanted nothing more than to have a baby with her husband Tom, and they went through several rounds of IVF before they were able to become pregnant.

A friend of Jessica’s named Brandon Plewe shared on a GoFundMe page created for her, “One of Jessica and Tom’s deepest desires was to start a family.”

“Wolfe came into the world just a few short months ago on August 10, after many years of waiting and IVF treatments. Jessica’s friends will tell you that having Wolfe was a dream come true.”

A little over 2 months after Jessica and Tom welcomed their son Wolfe into the world, Jessica lost her life in a sad accident.

GoFundMe; Jessica and Wolfe are pictured above together

