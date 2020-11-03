Mom Who Had A “Beautiful Soul” Lost Her Life In A Hayride Accident

On October 24th, 32-year-old Amy Swinderman and her family were enjoying a fun-filled fall activity in Hancock County, Illinois, when tragedy struck.

Amy was out for a hayride in the back of a trailer pulled by a 41-year-old man driving a 1994 Green John Deere Tractor.

The trailer had hay bales placed inside of the trailer, and Amy was one of over 20 different people riding along in the back, sitting on the hay bales.

GoFundMe; Amy smiles with her daughter and husband in the above photo

