She’s Being Called A Hero For Swimming Out To Rescue A 4-Year-Old Drowning In A Lake

22-year-old Jennifer Watson lives in Kinnelon, New Jersey, along with her mom who has MS. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease that affects the spinal cord and brain.

Essentially, when a person has MS, their immune system degrades the protective coating that their nerves have. MS is a debilitating disease, and it can cause pain, fatigue, and loss of vision, speech, and coordination.

Jennifer has set her dreams and goals aside for now so she can be her mom’s full-time caregiver, but that’s not the only reason people are now calling this young woman a hero.

GoFundMe; Jennifer is pictured above with her family

