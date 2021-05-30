Bubbly College Girl Killed After A Night Out, And A Voicemail She Left Along With A Takeout Bag Note From Her Killer Could Hold Clues As To Who Did This To Her

Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Faith Hedgepeth was a 19-year-old young woman and a junior studying at the University of North Carolina. She was part of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe.

She majored in biology and dreamed of getting to teach elementary school or go on to be a pediatrician since she was so passionate about children.

Faith’s mom raised her nearly alone, with help from Faith’s older sister.

Her mom picked out her name because she knew she would need to find her inner strength and faith to be able to bring up four children as a single parent.

Faith had a heart made of gold, and she enjoyed making friends wherever she went. She wasn’t just a pretty girl, she was beautiful on the inside, too.

Wikipedia; Faith smiles in the photo above

Her family says in her obituary, “Her beautifully infectious smile illuminated a room and touched every soul there within.”

“Her bubbly personality and lighthearted laughter made her a joy to be around.”

“Although her time on earth was short, she had an enormous impact on many.”

